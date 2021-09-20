why indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.40

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] slipped around -0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.22 at the close of the session, down -3.22%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that indie Semiconductor to Present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, announced that it plans to participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and CEO, is scheduled to present a company overview at 3:25 p.m. Eastern time.

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the Investors section of indie’s website at www.indiesemi.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 890.29K shares, INDI reached a trading volume of 3467490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $17.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has INDI stock performed recently?

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for INDI is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, INDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] managed to generate an average of -$24,430,977 per employee.indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]

There are presently around $185 million, or 20.50% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 3,010,304, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.55 million in INDI stocks shares; and SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $20.61 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 209.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 13,389,457 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,507,486 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,775,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,121,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,341,607 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,973,888 shares during the same period.