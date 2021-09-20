why Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.50

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HYFM] loss -1.66% or -0.77 points to close at $45.59 with a heavy trading volume of 5519542 shares. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Company Updates Full Year 2021 Outlook.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $46.30, the shares rose to $47.775 and dropped to $45.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYFM points out that the company has recorded -27.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 621.64K shares, HYFM reached to a volume of 5519542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYFM shares is $69.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYFM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HYFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for HYFM stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.67. With this latest performance, HYFM shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 46.45 for the last single week of trading.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.50 and a Gross Margin at +18.59. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for HYFM is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.51. Additionally, HYFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM] managed to generate an average of -$22,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [HYFM]

There are presently around $935 million, or 48.20% of HYFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYFM stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,471,822, which is approximately 835.864% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,964,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.58 million in HYFM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $79.11 million in HYFM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HYFM] by around 11,964,054 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 679,135 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,863,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,507,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYFM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,712,493 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 526,767 shares during the same period.