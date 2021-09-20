why Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.30

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] gained 1.19% on the last trading session, reaching $33.89 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2021 that Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting.

Full Results from REDWOOD-HCM Demonstrate Improvements in Biomarkers and Heart Failure Symptoms in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated with Aficamten Supporting Progression to Phase 3 Clinical Trial.

Additional Results from GALACTIC-HF Show Effect of Treatment with Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Black Patients Consistent with Overall Population and White Patients.

Cytokinetics Incorporated represents 71.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.80 billion with the latest information. CYTK stock price has been found in the range of $32.6401 to $34.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 1770378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $45.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $41, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 147.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

Trading performance analysis for CYTK stock

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.80. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.59, while it was recorded at 33.13 for the last single week of trading, and 23.89 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.27. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.00.

Return on Total Capital for CYTK is now -49.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -248.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.15. Additionally, CYTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] managed to generate an average of -$691,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

There are presently around $2,571 million, or 93.80% of CYTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,654,402, which is approximately -2.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,488,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.68 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $160.15 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly -3.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 10,052,561 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 9,028,485 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 56,772,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,853,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,591 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,026,426 shares during the same period.