why Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.00

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] loss -3.08% or -2.96 points to close at $93.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3651469 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Celsius to Participate at the 4th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced that management will be participating at the 4th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference. The Company’s management will host a series of institutional investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, California.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

It opened the trading session at $97.20, the shares rose to $99.15 and dropped to $92.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CELH points out that the company has recorded 101.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -398.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 951.37K shares, CELH reached to a volume of 3651469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $93.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $78, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 5.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for CELH stock

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.95 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.80, while it was recorded at 91.27 for the last single week of trading, and 61.07 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celsius Holdings Inc. go to 73.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]

There are presently around $2,901 million, or 42.50% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,203,458, which is approximately 33.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,275,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.58 million in CELH stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $146.57 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly -1.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 9,446,107 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 24,646,252 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,991,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,100,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,799,200 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 23,275,928 shares during the same period.