Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] Stock trading around $23.35 per share: What’s Next?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.72%. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Warrior Met Coal Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivers strong cash flows on tight cost management.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) announced results for the second quarter of 2021. Warrior is the leading dedicated U.S. based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry.

Over the last 12 months, HCC stock rose by 12.80%. The one-year Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.14. The average equity rating for HCC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 51.45 million shares outstanding and 51.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 899.12K shares, HCC stock reached a trading volume of 1285559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCC shares is $22.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

HCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.72. With this latest performance, HCC shares gained by 23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 24.12 for the last single week of trading, and 19.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warrior Met Coal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.47 and a Gross Margin at +0.73. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.57.

Return on Total Capital for HCC is now -2.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.69. Additionally, HCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] managed to generate an average of -$25,525 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,110 million, or 94.60% of HCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,420,690, which is approximately -1.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,631,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.5 million in HCC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $104.05 million in HCC stock with ownership of nearly -19.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC] by around 5,434,398 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,439,410 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 35,672,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,546,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,203,528 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,673,816 shares during the same period.