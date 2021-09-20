Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] loss -2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $12.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Oceaneering Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per share, on revenue of $498 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.10 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with a loss on the sale of an asset and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $1.6 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

During the prior quarter ended March 31, 2021, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or $(0.09) per share, on revenue of $438 million. Adjusted net income was $2.8 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with restructuring and other expenses and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $9.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Oceaneering International Inc. represents 99.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.30 billion with the latest information. OII stock price has been found in the range of $12.40 to $13.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 735.07K shares, OII reached a trading volume of 2423272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $16.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $6, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on OII stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OII shares from 4 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for OII stock

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 197.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]

There are presently around $1,117 million, or 90.20% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,976,437, which is approximately -2.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,303,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.88 million in OII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $87.05 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly -5.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 10,030,911 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 9,016,659 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 69,325,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,373,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,355,840 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,634 shares during the same period.