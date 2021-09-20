Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.23 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Initiates RECONNECT, a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Zygel™ in Fragile X Syndrome.

Trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Zygel in children and adolescents with Fragile X Syndrome.

Topline results expected in second half of 2023.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 28.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZYNE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.38 and lowest of $4.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.00, which means current price is +30.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 2890756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has ZYNE stock performed recently?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -76.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,974,493 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Insider trade positions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $62 million, or 39.50% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,579,280, which is approximately 130.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.93 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.93 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 457.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 7,380,845 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,778,451 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,487,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,646,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,755 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 235,272 shares during the same period.