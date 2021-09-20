Wall Street Analyst Initiated Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Galiano Gold Inc. [AMEX: GAU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.54%. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Galiano Gold Announces Appointment of New Board Member.

Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or “the Company”) (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces the appointment of Ms. Dawn Moss to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective September 15, 2021.

Ms. Moss is a senior mining executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience with publicly traded companies on the TSX and the NYSE, most recently as Executive Vice President, Administration, at Eldorado Gold Corporation. She has served as a director on private and public boards of domestic and international companies, serving most recently as a Board and Committee member for Roxgold Inc. before its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Ms. Moss is a Fellow of the ICSA (The Chartered Governance Institute) and an Accredited Director.

Over the last 12 months, GAU stock dropped by -55.76%. The average equity rating for GAU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.12 million, with 224.68 million shares outstanding and 224.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 604.50K shares, GAU stock reached a trading volume of 3814608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Galiano Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galiano Gold Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

GAU Stock Performance Analysis:

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.54. With this latest performance, GAU shares dropped by -16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.01 for Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8993, while it was recorded at 0.7179 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1203 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Galiano Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GAU is now -9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, GAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Galiano Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.70.

Galiano Gold Inc. [GAU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 63.00% of GAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAU stocks are: RUFFER LLP with ownership of 26,378,459, which is approximately -1.654% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, holding 23,718,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.37 million in GAU stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $8.48 million in GAU stock with ownership of nearly -2.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galiano Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Galiano Gold Inc. [AMEX:GAU] by around 678,404 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,225,631 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 85,447,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,351,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAU stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,472 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 385,722 shares during the same period.