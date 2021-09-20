Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] loss -0.85% or -0.1 points to close at $11.73 with a heavy trading volume of 1943440 shares. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Clinical Pilot Study Confirms the Accuracy and Effectiveness of Pixee Medical’s Knee+ Solution Using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for Total Knee Arthroplasty.

– Vuzix receives follow-on M400 Smart Glasses order from Pixee Medical.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses were recently featured in a clinical pilot study that examined the accuracy of the Pixee Medical Knee + augmented reality navigation in performing Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA). The preliminary results of the study, as discussed in the article published in the Journal of Experimental Orthopaedics, found that the Knee + system is accurate and effective to perform TKA, and that translation from pilot study to high-level prospective studies is warranted to assess accuracy and cost-effective analysis compared to conventional techniques.

It opened the trading session at $12.06, the shares rose to $12.109 and dropped to $11.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VUZI points out that the company has recorded -59.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -245.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, VUZI reached to a volume of 1943440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $13, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

Trading performance analysis for VUZI stock

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, VUZI shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.52 and a Gross Margin at -4.58. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.01.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -50.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.14. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$185,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.80 and a Current Ratio set at 48.30.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]

There are presently around $273 million, or 39.90% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,322,093, which is approximately 107.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,922,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.01 million in VUZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34.49 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly 19.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 10,557,177 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,307,560 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,401,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,266,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,553,165 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,388,909 shares during the same period.