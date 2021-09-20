VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Stock trading around $3.31 per share: What’s Next?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] closed the trading session at $3.31 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.15, while the highest price level was $3.33. The company report on August 2, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Hepatitis B (HBV) : FDA and EMA regulatory review of VBI’s 3-antigen prophylactic HBV vaccine candidate ongoing – U.S. PDUFA target action date November 30, 2021.

COVID-19 : Expected Q3 2021 initiation of the next phase of development of VBI-2905 Beta variant, including both one-dose booster and two dose regimens, for seropositive and seronegative individuals, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.36 percent and weekly performance of 2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, VBIV reached to a volume of 4552249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 913.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

VBIV stock trade performance evaluation

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $380 million, or 50.10% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,882,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.64 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.9 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -32.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 4,945,702 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 11,039,095 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 98,751,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,735,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 458,356 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,497 shares during the same period.