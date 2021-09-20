Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] is -13.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] traded at a high on 09/17/21, posting a 6.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $121.74. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Twist Bioscience Continues Commitment to Deliver Synthetic RNA Controls, now to Fight Delta Plus Variants of COVID-19.

— Latest Variants of Concern, AY.1 and AY.2 Controls Now Available for Development of Accurate Diagnostic Tests –.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, announced that it has started shipping its synthetic RNA reference controls for the SARS-CoV-2 AY.1 and AY.2, more commonly known as Delta Plus. Positive synthetic controls are robust reference tools used to confirm the accuracy of an assay and in the case of COVID, help classify and characterize virus samples.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1000310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at 6.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.40%.

The market cap for TWST stock reached $5.61 billion, with 48.96 million shares outstanding and 44.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 446.98K shares, TWST reached a trading volume of 1000310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $122.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on TWST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.26.

How has TWST stock performed recently?

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, TWST shares gained by 24.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.42, while it was recorded at 115.71 for the last single week of trading, and 129.63 for the last 200 days.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Insider trade positions for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]

There are presently around $5,817 million, or 98.17% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,054,864, which is approximately -16.387% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,522,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.59 million in TWST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $508.83 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly 5.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 4,153,754 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 2,888,712 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 40,743,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,785,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 402,660 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 555,671 shares during the same period.