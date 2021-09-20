TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Revenue clocked in at $2.40 million, down -39.87% YTD: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] price surged by 2.12 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on September 13, 2021 that TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Upcoming Data Presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL).

Investor & Analyst Virtual Event to Discuss Phase 1 U2 + Venetoclax Data to be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), recapped the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Full text abstracts are now available through the iwCLL virtual platform, and details of the upcoming data presentations are below.

A sum of 2786384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. TG Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $31.41 and dropped to a low of $29.93 until finishing in the latest session at $31.28.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $79 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TGTX stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1822.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, TGTX shares gained by 40.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.82, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading, and 40.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179996.05. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183803.29.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -85.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.26. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,136 per employee.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,048 million, or 72.00% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,677,515, which is approximately 3.933% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,725,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.77 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $261.26 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly -10.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 10,110,928 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,488,614 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 75,829,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,428,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,045,113 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,019 shares during the same period.