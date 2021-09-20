Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] is -47.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] loss -6.15% on the last trading session, reaching $5.80 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Sunlight Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

– Year-over-Year Funded Loan Volume Triples to $666 Million in 2Q 2021 — Year-over-Year Total Revenue up 162% to $26.9 Million in 2Q 2021 — 2Q 2021 Net Income increased to $5.2 Million, up from $(1.2) Million in 2Q 2020 — 2Q 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased to $11.5 Million, up from $0.2 Million in 2Q 2020 — Revises Full-Year 2021 Outlook for Key Metrics -.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, provided financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. represents 43.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $818.38 million with the latest information. SUNL stock price has been found in the range of $5.55 to $6.2867.

If compared to the average trading volume of 892.92K shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 3557869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SUNL stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, SUNL shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

There are presently around $137 million, or 30.30% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 4,292,944, which is approximately -7.582% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,398,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.91 million in SUNL stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.85 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 10.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 6,653,951 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 8,823,565 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 8,149,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,627,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,209,196 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,007,580 shares during the same period.