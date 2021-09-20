Stifel slashes price target on Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] – find out why.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.8377 during the day while it closed the day at $0.84. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Seven Abstracts to be Presented on Evofem Biosciences’ Vaginal pH Modulator.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced that seven data sets from clinical trials of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) and EVO100 will be presented at four medical society meetings in October 2021.

“We look forward to providing important clinical insights related to the robust data supporting Phexxi,” said Brandi Howard, PhD, Evofem Biosciences’ Head of Medical Affairs and Lead for the AMPOWER and AMPREVENCE trials. “There is tremendous interest nationally and internationally from healthcare providers to learn more about Evofem’s vaginal pH modulator, Phexxi, for contraception and for investigational EVO100 for protection from certain sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia and gonorrhea.”.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVFM stock has declined by -23.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.74% and lost -65.24% year-on date.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $126.16 million, with 125.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 3100022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.97.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 22.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8324, while it was recorded at 0.8115 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7923 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30 million, or 29.90% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,009,858, which is approximately 68.313% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,538,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 million in EVFM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.46 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 3028.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 18,874,048 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 25,212,324 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 7,771,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,314,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,710,691 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 18,507,640 shares during the same period.