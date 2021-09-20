Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Revenue clocked in at $101.00 million, down -46.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.66 during the day while it closed the day at $5.48. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Precigen to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, announced Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen, will participate in two upcoming conferences. Dr. Sabzevari will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:40 AM ET, and present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The H.C. Wainwright webcast will be available on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET.

Participants may access the webcasts for these events through Precigen’s website in the Press & Events section at investors.precigen.com/events-presentations.

Precigen Inc. stock has also loss -11.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PGEN stock has declined by -13.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.09% and lost -46.27% year-on date.

The market cap for PGEN stock reached $1.13 billion, with 199.02 million shares outstanding and 181.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 3174836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Precigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

PGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.33. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.67 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.04 and a Gross Margin at +46.20. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.58.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -30.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.36. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 266.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$534,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $779 million, or 69.40% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 82,326,865, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 9,257,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.73 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.2 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly 4.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 5,442,871 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,254,423 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 131,387,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,084,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,354 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,025 shares during the same period.