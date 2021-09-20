Outbrain Inc. [OB] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $25

Outbrain Inc. [NASDAQ: OB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.43%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Outbrain Holiday Shopping Study Finds 18- to 35-Year-Olds Most Likely to Increase Spending Levels This Year.

According to a recent survey conducted by Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, consumers between the ages of 18-35 are more likely to increase their budgets this holiday season compared to other age groups. The survey goes on to find that those over 56 are more likely to keep the same spending habits.

Results from the company’s Consumer Insights for the 2021 Holiday Shopping Season survey, which surveyed more than 8,000 consumers worldwide, across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Israel, found that speed of delivery has now topped the list of consumer expectations. Globally, 52% of consumers ranked speed of delivery as influencing their purchase decisions, followed by 38% of respondents valuing free/discounted shipping. When making purchasing decisions, shoppers globally are driven by certain brand values, with 54% valuing brand accessibility/availability, followed by sustainability (47%) and brands that support local businesses (43%).

The one-year Outbrain Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.58. The average equity rating for OB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $919.87 million, with 59.50 million shares outstanding and 46.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 270.38K shares, OB stock reached a trading volume of 1239521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Outbrain Inc. [OB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OB shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Outbrain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Outbrain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on OB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outbrain Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for OB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

OB Stock Performance Analysis:

Outbrain Inc. [OB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.44 for Outbrain Inc. [OB], while it was recorded at 16.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Outbrain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outbrain Inc. [OB] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.33 and a Gross Margin at +21.52. Outbrain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.57.

Return on Total Capital for OB is now 12.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outbrain Inc. [OB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.66. Additionally, OB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.40.Outbrain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.