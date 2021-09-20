Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] moved up 1.64: Why It’s Important

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] closed the trading session at $3.10 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.05, while the highest price level was $3.14. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Hurricane Ida Provides Significant Opportunity For Orbital Energy Group.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (“OEG”) (NASDAQ: OEG) announced that in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, its subsidiaries, Gibson Technical Services, Orbital Power Inc., and Eclipse Foundations are providing resources to assist electric power and telecommunication customers restore critical infrastructure damaged by the storm. This event may materially affect the Company’s financial results for the current quarter.

As explained by OEG’s Vice-Chairman and CEO, Jim O’Neil, “At this stage of our growth, this storm and the follow-on infrastructure work provides our telecom and electric infrastructure groups the opportunity to build relationships with both new and current customers and aid in restoring essential services to those impacted by this storm.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.55 percent and weekly performance of -2.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, OEG reached to a volume of 2209264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on OEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

OEG stock trade performance evaluation

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, OEG shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 474.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.85 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.03.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.27. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$106,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 20.80% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD with ownership of 2,897,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,923,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 million in OEG stocks shares; and WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $2.27 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 37.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 6,007,769 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,081,425 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,416,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,505,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,532,183 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,790,783 shares during the same period.