Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] Is Currently -4.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: OLMA] closed the trading session at $27.38 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.25, while the highest price level was $29.00. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Olema Oncology to Present Data on OP-1250 at the 2021 JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, announced a poster presentation of new preclinical data on OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD) being developed for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other women’s cancers, at the 1st JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference being held virtually from September 10-12, 2021 (U.S.) and September 11-12 (Japan).

A virtual e-poster presentation titled, “Complete Estrogen Receptor (ER) Antagonism As An Optimal Approach for ER-Positive Breast Cancer Drug Development,” along with a pre-recorded audio narration will be available on-demand on the conference website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.05 percent and weekly performance of -6.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 264.97K shares, OLMA reached to a volume of 2486455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66.

OLMA stock trade performance evaluation

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, OLMA shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.80, while it was recorded at 27.71 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OLMA is now -12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA] managed to generate an average of -$597,865 per employee.Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.40 and a Current Ratio set at 39.40.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [OLMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,024 million, or 94.70% of OLMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLMA stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 6,661,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,743,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.51 million in OLMA stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $88.29 million in OLMA stock with ownership of nearly -9.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:OLMA] by around 3,543,766 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,394,510 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 32,447,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,386,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLMA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 603,544 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 312,977 shares during the same period.