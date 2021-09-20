NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] is 181.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2021 that NANOVIBRONIX EXTENDS LINE-UP OF PAIN MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS.

Introduces New CBD Gel for Topical Treatment of Pain and Inflammation.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a healthcare device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced it is launching a new, transdermal gel containing Nano-Cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of joint pain and reducing inflammation.

NanoVibronix Inc. represents 24.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.59 million with the latest information. NAOV stock price has been found in the range of $2.01 to $2.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.34M shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 1922753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, NAOV shares dropped by -28.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 259.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.30 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -694.22.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -250.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -230.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, NAOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$360,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.30 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.60% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 308,919, which is approximately 61.166% of the company’s market cap and around 12.15% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 146,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in NAOV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 37.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 242,647 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 299,699 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 552,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,094,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,599 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.