N-able Inc. [NABL] is -3.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

N-able Inc. [NYSE: NABL] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.77 during the day while it closed the day at $15.52. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute MSP Solutions by N-able, a Leading Global Provider of Software that Empowers MSPs.

Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced a new agreement with N-able (NYSE: NABL), a leading global provider of software that empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate the digital evolution.

This partnership with N-able strengthens Climb’s leadership in service management solutions by offering simple and sophisticated monitoring, security, and business solutions.

The market cap for NABL stock reached $2.59 billion, with 167.11 million shares outstanding and 55.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 767.69K shares, NABL reached a trading volume of 4851979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about N-able Inc. [NABL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NABL shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NABL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for N-able Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for N-able Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NABL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for N-able Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NABL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99.

NABL stock trade performance evaluation

N-able Inc. [NABL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NABL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for N-able Inc. [NABL], while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading.

N-able Inc. [NABL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

N-able Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

N-able Inc. [NABL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,346 million, or 73.00% of NABL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NABL stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 61,473,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 50,090,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.41 million in NABL stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $121.09 million in NABL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in N-able Inc. [NYSE:NABL] by around 3,906,168 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,597,000 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 140,659,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,162,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NABL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,932,400 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,745,895 shares during the same period.