Materialise NV [MTLS] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $30

Materialise NV [NASDAQ: MTLS] price surged by 1.84 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Materialise Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights – Second Quarter 2021.

A sum of 1140382 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 378.67K shares. Materialise NV shares reached a high of $24.89 and dropped to a low of $23.405 until finishing in the latest session at $23.77.

The one-year MTLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.2. The average equity rating for MTLS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Materialise NV [MTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTLS shares is $30.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Materialise NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Materialise NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Bryan Garnier analysts kept a Buy rating on MTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materialise NV is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MTLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Materialise NV [MTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, MTLS shares gained by 17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Materialise NV [MTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Materialise NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Materialise NV [MTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +50.52. Materialise NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for MTLS is now -2.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Materialise NV [MTLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.48. Additionally, MTLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Materialise NV [MTLS] managed to generate an average of -$3,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Materialise NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Materialise NV [MTLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $537 million, or 34.90% of MTLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTLS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,189,551, which is approximately -16.827% of the company’s market cap and around 3.02% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,949,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.11 million in MTLS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $62.77 million in MTLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Materialise NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Materialise NV [NASDAQ:MTLS] by around 4,468,155 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,624,685 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,491,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,584,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTLS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,130,575 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 200,864 shares during the same period.