Market cap of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] reaches 660.76M – now what?

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [NASDAQ: VWE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.90%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Vintage Wine Estates joins industry and key stakeholders as founding member of the Sustainable Wine Rountable.

Organization seeks to create global standards to define wine sustainability.

For the first time, more than 40 leaders in the production and marketing of wine around the world have joined forces to accelerate action as sustainability challenges mount. The newly formed Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) is a unique coalition of leading wine brands, small producers, distributors, retailers, environmental organizations, and others – all joined in their determination to make the wine sector a sustainability leader.

The one-year Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.56. The average equity rating for VWE stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $660.76 million, with 45.00 million shares outstanding and 24.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.35K shares, VWE stock reached a trading volume of 1191783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VWE shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

VWE Stock Performance Analysis:

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.90. With this latest performance, VWE shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 10.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Vintage Wine Estates Inc. Fundamentals:

Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [VWE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $320 million, or 63.00% of VWE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VWE stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 14,558,244, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.00% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS LLP, holding 3,980,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.87 million in VWE stocks shares; and PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $41.28 million in VWE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. [NASDAQ:VWE] by around 27,689,291 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 19,106,231 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,413,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,381,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VWE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,898,491 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,714,257 shares during the same period.