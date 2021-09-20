Market cap of PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] reaches 202.09M – now what?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] loss -3.00% or -0.86 points to close at $27.82 with a heavy trading volume of 1464174 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Nielsen Announces Data Collaboration With PubMatic Changing the Way Marketers Transact on Audience Data.

Nielsen and PubMatic announced that Nielsen’s audience data is now available through PubMatic’s Audience Encore™, permitting advertisers to buy premium omnichannel inventory layered with quality data for precision targeting and better performance.

Brands can benefit from PubMatic’s extensive reach, enabling advertisers to engage audiences wherever they may be across all digital channels. Through this collaboration, brands may now access Nielsen’s premium audience data, along with insights into consumer behaviour, preferences, and purchasing decisions. Nielsen’s rich audience data has a unique breadth and depth and includes proprietary fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) data, credit card transaction data, psychographic data, intent, and interest data.

It opened the trading session at $28.65, the shares rose to $28.94 and dropped to $27.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PUBM points out that the company has recorded -40.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, PUBM reached to a volume of 1464174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $45.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.79.

Trading performance analysis for PUBM stock

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, PUBM shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.98, while it was recorded at 28.35 for the last single week of trading.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]

There are presently around $249 million, or 49.20% of PUBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,529,758, which is approximately 85.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 904,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.17 million in PUBM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $23.23 million in PUBM stock with ownership of nearly 68.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,512,716 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,527,604 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,918,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,958,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,993,217 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,217,336 shares during the same period.