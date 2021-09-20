Market cap of DURECT Corporation [DRRX] reaches 279.80M – now what?

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] price surged by 6.50 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on September 15, 2021 that DURECT Corporation Fireside Chat at Oppenheimer’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced that Dr. James E. Brown, President and CEO, Michael H. Arenberg, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Norman Sussman, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. WeiQi Lin, Executive Vice President of R&D, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Francois Brisebois, Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Presentation details are as follows:.

A sum of 1492843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 512.51K shares. DURECT Corporation shares reached a high of $1.32 and dropped to a low of $1.21 until finishing in the latest session at $1.31.

Guru’s Opinion on DURECT Corporation [DRRX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for DURECT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for DURECT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DURECT Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

DRRX Stock Performance Analysis:

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, DRRX shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for DURECT Corporation [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3466, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8290 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DURECT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DURECT Corporation [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.89 and a Gross Margin at +95.33. DURECT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.61.

Return on Total Capital for DRRX is now -21.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.36. Additionally, DRRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] managed to generate an average of -$176,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.DURECT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

DRRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DURECT Corporation go to 15.00%.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $153 million, or 53.10% of DRRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRRX stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 26,414,656, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.43% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 15,308,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.05 million in DRRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.74 million in DRRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DURECT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX] by around 4,224,483 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 5,884,285 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 106,972,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,081,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,524,811 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 466,439 shares during the same period.