Market Analysts see Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] price plunged by -1.77 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on September 10, 2021 that Vertex Energy Commences Restart Operations at the Marrero Refinery.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR), (“Vertex Energy”, “Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, provided an update on the status of operations at its Marrero, Louisiana refinery.

On August 29, a Category 4 hurricane made landfall near New Orleans, resulting in severe regional flooding and power outages. Vertex’s Marrero refinery, which is located approximately 10 miles south of New Orleans, was taken offline in advance of the hurricane as a standard, precautionary measure.

A sum of 2287174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.46M shares. Vertex Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $6.30 and dropped to a low of $5.97 until finishing in the latest session at $6.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTNR stock. On July 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 3 to 2.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.91. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -21.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 303.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1147.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.16 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 6.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 21.70% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,226,076, which is approximately 236.21% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,528,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.31 million in VTNR stocks shares; and TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $9.13 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 8,211,967 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,734,345 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,391,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,337,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,429,690 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,842,909 shares during the same period.