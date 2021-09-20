Market Analysts see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] price surged by 2.23 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Updates Monthly In-Market Unit Sales of DEXTENZA® Billable Inserts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, reported in-market unit sales of DEXTENZA® billable inserts of 6,924 and 9,321 in July and August, respectively, as part of the Company’s corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. August units represent the second highest month of in-market unit sales of DEXTENZA billable inserts to date. The Company’s current corporate presentation can be accessed in the Investors portion of its website at www.ocutx.com.

The Company primarily derives product revenues from the sale of DEXTENZA to a network of authorized specialty distributors, who then resell DEXTENZA to medical centers such as ambulatory surgery centers or hospital outpatient departments. The Company refers to such resales as in-market unit sales.

A sum of 1110830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 773.87K shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares reached a high of $10.585 and dropped to a low of $10.12 until finishing in the latest session at $10.55.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock. On November 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OCUL shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.14, while it was recorded at 10.55 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -361.13 and a Gross Margin at +80.06. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -894.31.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -66.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -429.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.80. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$859,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $510 million, or 64.90% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 6,480,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.28 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.53 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly -15.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 6,467,125 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,282,603 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 36,592,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,341,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,093 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,380,124 shares during the same period.