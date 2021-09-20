Market Analysts see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] jumped around 1.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.03 at the close of the session, up 6.38%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that GBT Establishes The GBT Foundation to Improve the Health and Well-being of Underserved Patient Communities Around the World.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) announced the launch of The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization and source of charitable giving that will work to improve the health and well-being of underserved patient communities around the world. As GBT recognizes its 10th anniversary this year, the company has established The GBT Foundation to fund programs that will support people within the sickle cell disease (SCD) community and beyond through education, empowerment, improved healthcare access and enhanced health equity.

“Giving back to the community has been woven into GBT as a company since our founding a decade ago – guided by a belief in every person having an equal chance to reach their full health potential,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “As an extension of our mission and corporate giving, The GBT Foundation will provide more opportunities to make a difference by helping to address the needs of patient populations who have been disenfranchised and left behind, like people living with sickle cell disease.”.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -35.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GBT Stock saw the intraday high of $28.22 and lowest of $26.0107 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.49, which means current price is +10.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, GBT reached a trading volume of 2406537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]?

Truist have made an estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $70 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on GBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

How has GBT stock performed recently?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, GBT shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.44, while it was recorded at 26.79 for the last single week of trading, and 39.11 for the last 200 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -197.21 and a Gross Margin at +89.65. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.96.

Return on Total Capital for GBT is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.95. Additionally, GBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] managed to generate an average of -$636,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]

There are presently around $1,840 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBT stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 6,168,150, which is approximately 4.855% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 6,135,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.98 million in GBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $164.33 million in GBT stock with ownership of nearly 5.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT] by around 8,048,970 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 9,005,052 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 48,593,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,647,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,562 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,010,999 shares during the same period.