Market Analysts see Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE: GATO] slipped around -0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.81 at the close of the session, down -3.90%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Gatos Silver Announces Executive Management Changes.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) announces the departure of John Kinyon, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company effective. The Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”) operations will report directly to Dale Andres, President of the Company.

Stephen Orr, Chief Executive Officer, stated “the Company thanks John for his outstanding contributions to the successful development and commissioning of the Cerro Los Gatos project (“CLG”). John dedicated countless hours to directing the mine’s development and building its talented operating team. Through his direction, CLG has now achieved its design production rate and is performing to expectation. John has certainly left a positive legacy, contributing to his extensive and successful career in the mining industry. “.

Gatos Silver Inc. stock is now -1.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GATO Stock saw the intraday high of $13.39 and lowest of $12.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.00, which means current price is +38.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 849.30K shares, GATO reached a trading volume of 2866131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Gatos Silver Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on GATO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has GATO stock performed recently?

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, GATO shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.44 for the last 200 days.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gatos Silver Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]

There are presently around $401 million, or 48.20% of GATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GATO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,911,357, which is approximately 0.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN, holding 6,205,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.49 million in GATO stocks shares; and EXOR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $26.8 million in GATO stock with ownership of nearly 9.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE:GATO] by around 5,494,304 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,627,889 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 24,181,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,303,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GATO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,745,870 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 524,798 shares during the same period.