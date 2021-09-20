Market Analysts see Arrival [ARVL] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] traded at a high on 09/17/21, posting a 3.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.03. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Arrival Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, announced that members of its management team will present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

The Deutsche Bank dbAccess IAA Cars Conference on Tuesday, September 7 at 9:00 am ET/2:00 pm BST; and.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2067819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrival stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.28%.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $7.77 billion, with 606.16 million shares outstanding and 163.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 2067819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, ARVL shares gained by 19.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.50, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 19.85 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $713 million, or 9.90% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,551,302, which is approximately 3.696% of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 11,736,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.92 million in ARVL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $127.76 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 18,115,790 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,559,071 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,018,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,693,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,942,487 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,826,799 shares during the same period.