Market Analysts see Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] price plunged by -1.44 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, announced it will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events.

Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility ConferenceDate: September 9, 2021Presentation time: 12:00pm ET.

A sum of 7414116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Aeva Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $9.855 and dropped to a low of $9.425 until finishing in the latest session at $9.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 709.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

AEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, AEVA shares gained by 20.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 9.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeva Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AEVA is now -2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, AEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.90 and a Current Ratio set at 40.10.

AEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $525 million, or 35.80% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 25,369,170, which is approximately 23.877% of the company’s market cap and around 50.57% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,838,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.5 million in AEVA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $72.97 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 23,963,265 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,760,670 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 28,171,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,894,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,524,299 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,191,458 shares during the same period.