Magnite Inc. [MGNI] moved down -0.98: Why It’s Important

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] closed the trading session at $29.18 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.14, while the highest price level was $30.5169. The company report on September 14, 2021 that fuboTV Selects Magnite as Preferred SSP.

Focus on live sports and addressable targeting in CTV, kicking off with the 2021 football season.

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has selected Magnite to serve as its preferred sell-side platform (SSP).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.98 percent and weekly performance of -3.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, MGNI reached to a volume of 4451606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $48.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 257.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MGNI stock trade performance evaluation

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 366.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 34.67 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.55 and a Gross Margin at +58.44. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.03. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$93,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,476 million, or 65.30% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,649,321, which is approximately 49.515% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,591,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.52 million in MGNI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $190.94 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 69.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 20,134,155 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 20,537,124 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 44,187,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,858,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,845,684 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 8,482,960 shares during the same period.