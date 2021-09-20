JP Morgan lifts Uxin Limited [UXIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] traded at a high on 09/17/21, posting a 2.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.99. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Uxin to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on September 24, 2021.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on September 24, 2021.

Uxin’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1416339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uxin Limited stands at 5.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.98%.

The market cap for UXIN stock reached $1.15 billion, with 401.25 million shares outstanding and 285.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 1416339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uxin Limited [UXIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UXIN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UXIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.29.

How has UXIN stock performed recently?

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$152,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Uxin Limited [UXIN]

There are presently around $183 million, or 28.60% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 37,399,103, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.12% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 11,987,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.84 million in UXIN stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $6.87 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 5,064,180 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,416,149 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 52,857,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,337,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,817,071 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,958 shares during the same period.