Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] stock Upgrade by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $32

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.86%. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Updates.

Expanding Leadership for TIL Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL, and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), reported second quarter 2021 financial results and corporate updates.

Over the last 12 months, IOVA stock dropped by -28.56%. The one-year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.81. The average equity rating for IOVA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.65 billion, with 153.75 million shares outstanding and 143.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, IOVA stock reached a trading volume of 3622754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $40.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $35 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

IOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.86. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 23.42 for the last single week of trading, and 32.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,137 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,450,713, which is approximately -6.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,236,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.66 million in IOVA stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $279.14 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 26.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 30,720,919 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 25,599,699 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 106,095,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,416,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,506,221 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,479,655 shares during the same period.