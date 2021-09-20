Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Is Currently 3.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] closed the trading session at $15.93 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.2535, while the highest price level was $15.93. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Convertible Notes Repurchase.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT) (“Intercept”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, announced that it has entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain of the holders of its existing 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) to repurchase an aggregate of $39.9 million principal amount of 2023 Notes for $38.1 million in cash. The repurchase is expected to close promptly, subject to and following customary closing conditions.

Net of this repurchase and the previously announced convertible notes exchange, Intercept’s 2023 Notes have been reduced from $460.0 million principal balance to $113.7 million principal balance. Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “With this repurchase, and our previously announced convertible notes transactions, Intercept has retired over 75% of our 2023 debt maturity obligation. We retain a strong position of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment debt securities available for sale, and the recent actions to manage our debt obligations will allow us to focus on executing our business plan.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.51 percent and weekly performance of 8.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 871.34K shares, ICPT reached to a volume of 1316802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 22.34 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.27 and a Gross Margin at +96.82. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.91.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -42.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.29. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$551,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $356 million, or 69.40% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,373,212, which is approximately 2.339% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,656,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.32 million in ICPT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $41.04 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -10.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 2,370,238 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 4,859,426 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 15,114,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,344,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 372,587 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 500,629 shares during the same period.