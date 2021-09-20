Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell -5.75% so far this year. What now?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] slipped around -0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.99 at the close of the session, down -3.20%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Hyzon Motors to supply 154-ton fuel cell-powered hydrogen trucks to Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc, world’s largest zinc producer.

– After an initial agreement in July, Hyzon has received a definitive order for five trucks from Ark Energy.

– Hyzon is the only supplier of ultra-heavy-duty hydrogen trucks with in-house fuel cell technologies.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is now -5.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HYZN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.70 and lowest of $9.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.95, which means current price is +65.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, HYZN reached a trading volume of 6811794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.85 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has HYZN stock performed recently?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, HYZN shares gained by 33.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]

There are presently around $92 million, or 3.80% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: DSAM PARTNERS (LONDON) LTD with ownership of 709,849, which is approximately -45.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 704,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.03 million in HYZN stocks shares; and SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., currently with $6.97 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 2,905,228 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,324,642 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,194,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,805,714 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,392,715 shares during the same period.