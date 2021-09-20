Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Revenue clocked in at $678.70 million, down -11.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.07%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced that it will participate virtually in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday September 8, 2021.

Any investor presentation provided during the virtual conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

Over the last 12 months, HLX stock rose by 20.71%. The one-year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.51. The average equity rating for HLX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $568.49 million, with 150.03 million shares outstanding and 141.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, HLX stock reached a trading volume of 3093832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $5.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 6.25 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

HLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.85. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $12,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $525 million, or 93.30% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,066,250, which is approximately -2.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,003,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.96 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $40.43 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 21.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 11,600,004 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 10,665,458 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 118,396,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,661,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 808,431 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,974,009 shares during the same period.