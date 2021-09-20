H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] – find out why.

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.98%. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Amphitrite With BG Shipping.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Amphitrite. The gross charter rate is US$27,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 15, 2022 up to maximum December 15, 2022. The charter commenced earlier.

The “Amphitrite” is a 98,697 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012.

Over the last 12 months, DSX stock rose by 284.87%. The one-year Diana Shipping Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.65. The average equity rating for DSX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $559.32 million, with 82.02 million shares outstanding and 65.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, DSX stock reached a trading volume of 1470667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.00.

DSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 34.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diana Shipping Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.37 and a Gross Margin at +16.13. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.06.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now -0.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.07. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] managed to generate an average of -$146,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

DSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 21.30% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 5,451,920, which is approximately -1.096% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 1,643,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.61 million in DSX stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $9.49 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly 16.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 4,275,361 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,378,616 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,420,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,074,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,354 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881,630 shares during the same period.