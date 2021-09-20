Guggenheim lifts Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRPA] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.78 during the day while it closed the day at $3.67. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on Liberty Broadband Corporation’s second quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A session, management will be accepting questions regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host the conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:15 a.m. (E.D.T.). During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 3865735, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTRPA stock has declined by -11.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.87% and lost -15.44% year-on date.

The market cap for LTRPA stock reached $354.89 million, with 76.00 million shares outstanding and 72.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 870.37K shares, LTRPA reached a trading volume of 1138873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTRPA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTRPA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTRPA in the course of the last twelve months was 70.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

LTRPA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, LTRPA shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $187 million, or 72.00% of LTRPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRPA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,071,249, which is approximately -6.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,964,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.55 million in LTRPA stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.01 million in LTRPA stock with ownership of nearly 50% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA] by around 6,769,347 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 8,855,965 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,278,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,904,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRPA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,033,916 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,126,999 shares during the same period.