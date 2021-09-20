Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] Stock trading around $29.76 per share: What’s Next?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDYN] plunged by -$1.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.215 during the day while it closed the day at $29.76. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, announced the completion of the redemption of all of its outstanding public warrants.

On July 28th, 2021 the company issued a press release stating that, pursuant to the terms of the agreement governing the Public Warrants, it would redeem all of the public warrants that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant. The redemption was triggered because the last sales price of the Company’s common stock was at least $18.00 per share for twenty (20) trading days within a thirty-day (30) period that ended July 23, 2021. Of the total of 2,773,141 warrants outstanding on July 28, 2021, 2,753,397 were exercised and cash proceeds generated from these exercised warrants were approximately $31.7 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDYN stock has inclined by 74.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 86.58% and gained 136.19% year-on date.

The market cap for GDYN stock reached $1.91 billion, with 54.43 million shares outstanding and 38.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 613.03K shares, GDYN reached a trading volume of 2944462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDYN shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on GDYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDYN in the course of the last twelve months was 183.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, GDYN shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 29.64 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.06 and a Gross Margin at +37.40. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDYN is now -8.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] managed to generate an average of -$6,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

There are presently around $818 million, or 47.30% of GDYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDYN stocks are: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,180,286, which is approximately -3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,141,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.5 million in GDYN stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $87.81 million in GDYN stock with ownership of nearly -2.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDYN] by around 3,318,874 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,684,393 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 22,483,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,487,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDYN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,664 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 675,183 shares during the same period.