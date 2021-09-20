GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Revenue clocked in at $631.10 million, up 16.46% YTD: What’s Next?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $47.66 during the day while it closed the day at $46.98. The company report on September 11, 2021 that GOODRX INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. – GDRX.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX).

On September 23, 2020, the Company completed its initial public stock offering (“IPO”), selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. On November 17, 2020, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings that would compete directly with the Company’s platform: a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which was said would make it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.”.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDRX stock has inclined by 24.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.92% and gained 16.46% year-on date.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $18.17 billion, with 408.36 million shares outstanding and 69.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 2738729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $42.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 171.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.40.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 34.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.51 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.24, while it was recorded at 45.21 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$614,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 32.57%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,664 million, or 77.60% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,511,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.92 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $244.47 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 62.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 18,374,827 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,908,313 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 114,565,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,848,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,419,969 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,719,437 shares during the same period.