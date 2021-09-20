Goldman lifts Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [HRMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HRMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.46%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Harmony Biosciences Announces Inclusion Of WAKIX® (pitolisant) In American Academy Of Sleep Medicine’s Updated Clinical Practice Guideline.

Updated guideline recommends use of WAKIX to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (“Harmony”) (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, announced that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has published an updated clinical practice guideline which includes WAKIX® (pitolisant) as a recommended treatment option for adults living with narcolepsy.

Over the last 12 months, HRMY stock rose by 6.58%. The one-year Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.33. The average equity rating for HRMY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.12 billion, with 56.94 million shares outstanding and 46.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 322.74K shares, HRMY stock reached a trading volume of 1963915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [HRMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRMY shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HRMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRMY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

HRMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [HRMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, HRMY shares gained by 16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [HRMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.52, while it was recorded at 36.40 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [HRMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $999 million, or 76.40% of HRMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRMY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,941,527, which is approximately -31.845% of the company’s market cap and around 18.85% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,534,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.82 million in HRMY stocks shares; and VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, currently with $128.94 million in HRMY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HRMY] by around 4,121,271 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 4,437,063 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,594,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,152,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRMY stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,954 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 157,670 shares during the same period.