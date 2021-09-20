Goldman lifts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DRNA] jumped around 0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.61 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Dicerna to Participate in 16th Annual Citi Biopharma Conference.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 16th Annual Citi Biopharma Conference on Sept. 9, 2021 at 7:55 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors and Media" section of the Dicerna website at www.dicerna.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -1.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRNA Stock saw the intraday high of $21.63 and lowest of $20.745 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.14, which means current price is +10.93% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, DRNA reached a trading volume of 2182931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRNA shares is $30.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 148.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has DRNA stock performed recently?

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, DRNA shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.87, while it was recorded at 21.31 for the last single week of trading, and 27.82 for the last 200 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.62.

Return on Total Capital for DRNA is now -61.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.88. Additionally, DRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] managed to generate an average of -$373,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]

There are presently around $1,342 million, or 80.00% of DRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRNA stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,521,859, which is approximately 0.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,775,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.81 million in DRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.24 million in DRNA stock with ownership of nearly 1.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DRNA] by around 5,361,897 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 7,634,387 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 49,107,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,103,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRNA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,308,646 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,488,710 shares during the same period.