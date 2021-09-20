Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Stock trading around $8.60 per share: What’s Next?

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.71% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.18%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced that it will participate in the Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference. The conference is being held virtually on August 18th and 19th.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Over the last 12 months, GEL stock rose by 75.87%. The one-year Genesis Energy L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.85. The average equity rating for GEL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 122.58 million shares outstanding and 106.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 687.60K shares, GEL stock reached a trading volume of 1572936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEL shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Genesis Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $15 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Genesis Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $15, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Energy L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, GEL shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Energy L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +7.27. Genesis Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.84.

Return on Total Capital for GEL is now 1.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.40. Additionally, GEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 429.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] managed to generate an average of -$217,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Genesis Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Energy L.P. go to 44.10%.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $705 million, or 68.40% of GEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,627,675, which is approximately -0.213% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,469,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.44 million in GEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $98.1 million in GEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL] by around 6,093,817 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,703,464 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 72,233,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,030,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,176,569 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 706,024 shares during the same period.