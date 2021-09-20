FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] Revenue clocked in at $220.68 million, down -34.78% YTD: What’s Next?

FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FTCI] gained 1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $9.30 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2021 that FTC Solar’s New Voyager+ Solar Tracker for Large Format Modules Withstands Winds up to 120 Miles Per Hour.

– FTC’s proprietary damper design eliminates torsional galloping, working like a shock absorber.

– Company collaborated with engineering and environmental engineering consulting firms RWDI and Engineered Power Solutions (EPS) on data analysis and wind tunnel testing to independently validate structural stability.

FTC Solar Inc. represents 79.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $769.67 million with the latest information. FTCI stock price has been found in the range of $9.09 to $9.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 648.97K shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 1718952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $14.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for FTC Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on FTCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for FTCI stock

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.03 and a Gross Margin at +1.94. FTC Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for FTCI is now -365.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -397.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, FTCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] managed to generate an average of -$89,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.56.FTC Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]

There are presently around $207 million, or 27.00% of FTCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,559,754, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.40% of the total institutional ownership; ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,526,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.8 million in FTCI stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $26.61 million in FTCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTC Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FTCI] by around 22,220,255 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,220,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,220,255 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.