For eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI], Analyst sees a rise to $53. What next?

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $1.18. The company report on September 8, 2021 that eXp World Holdings to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences.

— eXp Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford and CFO Jeff Whiteside Will Also Take Part in a Fireside Chat —.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises, announced that eXp management will participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Conference and the Zelman & Associates 2021 Housing Summit, taking place virtually in September 2021.

A sum of 1097801 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. eXp World Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $47.3799 and dropped to a low of $45.38 until finishing in the latest session at $46.60.

The one-year EXPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.75. The average equity rating for EXPI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for eXp World Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EXPI Stock Performance Analysis:

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, EXPI shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.75, while it was recorded at 45.50 for the last single week of trading, and 42.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eXp World Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EXPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,435 million, or 21.40% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,323,730, which is approximately 9.797% of the company’s market cap and around 53.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,047,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.6 million in EXPI stocks shares; and INTEGRATED ADVISORS NETWORK LLC, currently with $92.65 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly 248.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 5,870,341 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,120,043 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,813,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,804,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 902,208 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,412,085 shares during the same period.