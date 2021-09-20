For CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ: CURI] jumped around 1.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.57 at the close of the session, up 13.55%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Curiosity Invests in Nebula, World’s Largest Creator-Owned Streaming Platform.

Curiosity (Nasdaq: CURI), the leading global factual media company, announced an enhanced strategic partnership with and investment into Nebula, the world’s largest creator-owned streaming and technology platform. With 140+ active creators who together have over 120 million collective YouTube subscribers, Nebula has grown to more than 350,000 paying subscribers in less than two years. Both companies share a focus on entertaining, informative, highly engaging content and have partnered in strategic and marketing arrangements since Nebula’s inception. Through this investment, Curiosity will attain a significant minority position in Nebula as well as board representation. The deal values Nebula in excess of $50 million.

CuriosityStream Inc. stock is now -9.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CURI Stock saw the intraday high of $12.64 and lowest of $11.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.00, which means current price is +52.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 580.26K shares, CURI reached a trading volume of 1631857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CURI shares is $18.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CURI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for CuriosityStream Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CURI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CuriosityStream Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CURI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has CURI stock performed recently?

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, CURI shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CURI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.90 for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.72, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 13.79 for the last 200 days.

CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.30 and a Gross Margin at +61.09. CuriosityStream Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.49.

Return on Total Capital for CURI is now -36.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI] managed to generate an average of -$715,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CuriosityStream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for CuriosityStream Inc. [CURI]

There are presently around $139 million, or 22.20% of CURI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CURI stocks are: TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,954,539, which is approximately -5.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,826,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.96 million in CURI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.59 million in CURI stock with ownership of nearly 39.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CuriosityStream Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in CuriosityStream Inc. [NASDAQ:CURI] by around 3,691,298 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,171,858 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,224,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,087,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CURI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,276,875 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,144 shares during the same period.