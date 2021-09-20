For Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Byrna Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BYRN] traded at a low on 09/17/21, posting a -4.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.15. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Byrna Technologies Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenues And Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance.

Reminder: Analyst Day at 10:00am EST.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (“Byrna” or “the Company”) announced preliminary revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021, and raised and tightened full year revenue guidance to $40 to $42 million for fiscal year 2021 ending November 30.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1303322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Byrna Technologies Inc. stands at 7.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for BYRN stock reached $562.31 million, with 17.80 million shares outstanding and 16.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 305.34K shares, BYRN reached a trading volume of 1303322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYRN shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Byrna Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Byrna Technologies Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has BYRN stock performed recently?

Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.91. With this latest performance, BYRN shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.59 for Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 25.47 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.01 and a Gross Margin at +45.32. Byrna Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.78.

Return on Total Capital for BYRN is now -69.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -271.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -390.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.17. Additionally, BYRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN] managed to generate an average of -$69,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Byrna Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Byrna Technologies Inc. [BYRN]

There are presently around $70 million, or 13.20% of BYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 689,851, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEALTHSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 623,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.44 million in BYRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.3 million in BYRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Byrna Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Byrna Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BYRN] by around 2,764,587 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 290,484 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,025,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYRN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,759,587 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.