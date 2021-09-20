For Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI], Analyst sees a drop to $9. What next?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AERI] closed the trading session at $12.94 on 09/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.885, while the highest price level was $12.94. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Novel Dry Eye Product Candidate AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) Ophthalmic Solution Achieved Statistical Significance Over Multiple Symptoms and Signs in Successful Phase 2b Clinical Study for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease.

AR-15512 (0.003%) BID Advancing to Phase 3; No Treatment-Related Serious or Systemic Adverse Events Reported.

Conference Call and Webcast, September 15th, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.22 percent and weekly performance of -22.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 527.43K shares, AERI reached to a volume of 1356597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $26, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AERI stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AERI shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14.

AERI stock trade performance evaluation

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.19. With this latest performance, AERI shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.20 for the last 200 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $593 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,349,682, which is approximately 2.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,332,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.12 million in AERI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $33.98 million in AERI stock with ownership of nearly -1.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI] by around 4,116,171 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,036,507 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 36,697,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,850,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,178 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,706,825 shares during the same period.