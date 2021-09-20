FinVolution Group [FINV] Stock trading around $5.80 per share: What’s Next?

FinVolution Group [NYSE: FINV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.30%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that FinVolution Group Announces Inclusion in FTSE Russell Indexes.

FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, announced that it will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“GEIS”), including the FTSE Global All Cap Index and FTSE Global Small Cap Index, effective after the close of business on Friday, September 17, 2021.

“The inclusion of FinVolution in the FTSE Russell indexes marks another milestone in our successful equity story and continues to enhance our investment appeal and visibility among global investors,” Mr. Feng Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented. “The inclusion is also a testament to the Company’s growth story and our leading position in the FinTech sector. With our relentless commitment to cutting-edge technologies, sophisticated credit risk management framework and strong execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to all shareholders through the next phase of our expansion.”.

Over the last 12 months, FINV stock rose by 239.18%. The one-year FinVolution Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.28. The average equity rating for FINV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.65 billion, with 284.41 million shares outstanding and 89.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, FINV stock reached a trading volume of 6707088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FinVolution Group [FINV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FINV shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FINV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for FinVolution Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for FinVolution Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinVolution Group is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FINV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88.

FINV Stock Performance Analysis:

FinVolution Group [FINV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, FINV shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for FinVolution Group [FINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.54, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FinVolution Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FinVolution Group [FINV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.62 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. FinVolution Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.32.

Return on Total Capital for FINV is now 26.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FinVolution Group [FINV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.52. Additionally, FINV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinVolution Group [FINV] managed to generate an average of $93,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

FINV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FinVolution Group go to 0.99%.

FinVolution Group [FINV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $304 million, or 33.40% of FINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FINV stocks are: GOLD DRAGON WORLDWIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 20,049,198, which is approximately -8.273% of the company’s market cap and around 22.82% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 11,451,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.42 million in FINV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.0 million in FINV stock with ownership of nearly 50.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FinVolution Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV] by around 8,170,401 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 11,328,092 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 33,001,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,499,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FINV stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,813 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,753,395 shares during the same period.