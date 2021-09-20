FBR & Co. lifts Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] gained 0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights and Financial Results; Conference Call to be Held at 4:30 PM ET.

Phase 1 Single-Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of SYN-020 Demonstrated Favorable Safety Profile and was Well Tolerated at All Dose Levels; A Second Phase 1 Multiple-Ascending Dose Clinical Trial Expected to Commence in Q3 2021.

Enrollment in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of SYN-004 in Allogeneic HCT Recipients Proceeding as Planned.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. represents 132.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.46 million with the latest information. SYN stock price has been found in the range of $0.46 to $0.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, SYN reached a trading volume of 1050729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for SYN stock

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4973, while it was recorded at 0.4841 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5983 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.00 and a Current Ratio set at 36.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.10% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,014,798, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,876,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.9 million in SYN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 11.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 793,427 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,806,876 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,903,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,504,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,381 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 128,556 shares during the same period.